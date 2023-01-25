While suspecting the involvement of high profile people in recent drug seizure case from five cop from Pallel under Kakching district, MPYCC ridiculed state government against state government reaction upon their demand to handover the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Addressing media in a press conference held at Manipuri Congress Bhawan on January 25, Youth leader of MPYCC, Ningthoujam Popilal alleged that on January 16 large amount of drugs were seized from Manipur police while coming back from Moreh at Pallel under Kakching district. The incident occurred just one day after an event at Moreh attended by many high-profile persons of the state. There is a high probability that police personal are being used as drug transporter in the state.

“If police personal are used in transportation in drug business then where will the war on drug go?,” he asked.

There are many check-posts while reaching Moreh town but after crossing all those points and seizure of large amount of drugs at Pallel is very surprising, he added while suspecting that there must be an involvement of high profile person in the case. He demanded the state government, the Chief Minister and the DGP to resign on moral ground if they are unable to fight against the drug related case with honesty and sincerity.

He further added that Congress party has been demanding to hand over the case to CBI. But state government’s reaction to the demand is very unfortunate. During the Congress regime, the party never responded in such a manner when people demand to hand over case to CBI.

He said that the state government should convert their word into action if they are very much committed to sweep away drugs from the state. Talking is not enough to fight against drugs menace in the state.