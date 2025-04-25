The Higher Secondary Examination 2025, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM), was declared today, recording an overall pass percentage of 94%.

Female candidates outperformed male candidates, securing all top three positions in the Science and Commerce streams. In the Arts stream as well, female students claimed the first and third positions. In terms of overall pass percentage, female candidates surpassed their male counterparts.

Among female candidates, the pass percentage stood at 96.86% in private schools and 91.51% in government schools. In contrast, male candidates recorded a pass percentage of 95.79% in private schools and 88.47% in government schools.

In the Science stream, the top rank was secured by Riya Khwairakpam of COMET School, followed by Mediciana Moirangthem of Herbert School. The third position went to Silvia Lukram of COMEG School.

In the Commerce stream, all the top three positions were secured by students from TG Higher Secondary School, a government institution. Warepam Lidia Devi secured the first position, followed by Yaiphabi Sapam in second place, while Devia Mayengbam and Prithita Yumnam shared the third position.

For the Arts stream, all top positions were bagged by students of Enlighten Higher Secondary School. Keisham Hannah Devi stood first, Harsh Maisnam came second, and Sagolsem Inunganbi Chanu secured the third position.

The overall pass percentage for government schools stood at 89.95%, while private schools recorded a higher success rate of 95.66%.

Secretary of Education (S), N. Praveen Singh, congratulated all students who appeared for the examination and extended his best wishes for their future endeavours. Speaking on the remarkable performance by female candidates, he praised the women of Manipur for their consistent contributions across all fields and sectors.

COHSEM Chairman T. Ojit Singh stated that this year’s Higher Secondary Examination was conducted from February 17 to March 27. A total of 46 subjects were offered by the council. Of the 29,065 students enrolled, 28,909 appeared, and 27,175 passed, resulting in a 94% pass rate, which is slightly lower than last year's 97%.

He acknowledged the challenges faced due to the state's ongoing unrest over the past two years, which posed significant hurdles in conducting the examination. However, with support from various sections of society, the exam was conducted successfully and smoothly.

To expedite the declaration of results, practical examinations were conducted before theory exams. Furthermore, nodal officers were appointed in every district, both in the hills and the valley, to ensure smooth and disruption-free conduct of the examination, he added.