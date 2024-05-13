The Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur has declared the results for the higher secondary examination 2024, revealing the academic achievers across various streams.

The ongoing crisis had affected education sector of state to a great extent. However, COHSEM had conducted the class 12 examination making its pass percentage historic by reaching 97.63 per centage. In the previous year, the overall pass percentage was 88.98 per cent in 2023 and 90.0 per cent in 2022.

In commerce stream, the first and second position was bagged by government school. However, the government couldn’t produce any position in science stream. Yet in arts stream, the government school gain two position i.e. I second and tenth. All the first three position in science stream is secured by female.

For commerce Aiena Naorem who had pursued from Kakching Higher Secondary bagged first position securing 447. She is the daughter of Naorem Ibemchou and Naorem Biren Singh from Kakching Ningthou Leikai. The second position is received by Kethallina Maisnam of TG Higher Secondary School Imphal securing 438. She is the daughter of Ranjita Devi and Maisnam Phirappa Singh from Sagolband Bijoy Govinda Imphal West. Third position goes to Longjam Aman Singh of SDJM Higher Secondary School securing 428. He is the son of Longjam Rashitombi Devi and Longjam Nishikanta Singh from Sagolband Tera Bazar.

In arts stream, the first position is bagged by Thokchom Sheityajit of EK Higher Secondary School obtaining 477. He is the son of Th Reena and Nobochand from Kongpal Kongkham Leikai. The second position is received by Khaidem Niranda Devi of EK Higher Secondary along with Sapam Langlel Chanu of TG Higher Secondary School securing 474. Khaidem Niranda is the daughter of Kh Binodini and Naoba Singh from Maiba Khul Mayai Leikai. Sapam Langlel is the daughter of S Prema Leima and Dorendro Meitei from Sapam Mamang Leikai Thoubal district. Third position goes to Jenita Longjam of EK Higher Secondary School obtaining 472. She is the daughter of Naorem Anita Devi and L Ningthemcha from Mayang Imphal Thana Anilongbi.

For Science stream, Malenganbi Laishram of COMET School bagged first position obtaining 493 total marks. She is the daughter of L Jugarani and Romen from Khurai Sajor Leikai. The second position is bagged by Yumnam Khenika of COMET School with 491 total marks. She is the daughter of Thounaojam Aruna Devi and Yumnam Kumar from Khamran Awang Leikai. Mayanglambam Sania Devi of Pine Wood View School with 488 total marks secured third position. She is the daughter of M Shyama and Gouranityai from Kakching Paji Leikai.

Total number of students appeared for the examination was 31128 and out of it 30391 passed. The number of students secured first division is 20498, second is 8498 and third division is 1331.

Director of Education (S), L Nandakumar Singh expressed his profound happiness for being able to make secure historic pass percentage. He cited the reason of getting good pass per centage is due to effort of children, teachers, parents and changing of exam pattern. He also appreciated government school for their effort to secure position.