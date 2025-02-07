Hill Leaders’ Day and Meeyamgi Numit were successfully conducted today at Kasom Somrei Village, Kamjong District, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Rangnamei Rang Peter.

The event was attended by SP Kamjong Ningshem Vashum, Major Saurabh Jha (4AR Somrei Post), SDOs from four sub-divisions, DLOs, and officials from various departments.

DC Rangnamei Rang Peter emphasized that the event aimed to address public grievances related to government schemes and services, assuring that all concerns would be taken seriously by the respective departments.

A total of 300 applications were received across various departments, including Social Welfare, Health, Education, Veterinary, Agriculture, Horticulture, and Fisheries. Key highlights of the event included:



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Health: 40 beneficiaries received benefits under PMJAY, CMHT, and ABHA schemes.

Social Welfare: 20 UDID (Unique Disability ID) cards were distributed.

Identity Services: More than 40 Aadhaar cards were issued.

Fisheries: 20 NFDP and 15 PMMSY applications were registered.

Agriculture: 5 RKVY applications were resolved on the spot, and 10 Soil Health Cards were distributed.

Medical Services: Over 80 patients received free treatment and medicines.

Education: School stationery and uniforms were provided to five schools.

Later, DC Kamjong held an open round-table meeting with the headmen of 11 villages, including Kashung, Khunthak, Tarong, Kongleiram, and Kasom Khullen, to discuss key developmental issues and address the needs of the communities.