An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale struck Manipur today, March 29, at 2:31 pm IST.

The epicenter was located in Noney, Manipur, at a depth of 10 km, with coordinates at 24.90° N latitude and 93.59° E longitude.

No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been reported. While the earthquake's magnitude was mild, residents in several areas of the state experienced tremors.

Earlier on March 28, Manipur experienced mild tremors that caused panic among residents of Thangal Bazar in Imphal, where many old multi-storey buildings are located. However, no damage was reported.

These tremors in Manipur come at a time when Myanmar has been struck by massive back-to-back earthquakes on March 28 and 29. Following these powerful jolts, several areas in Northeast India also experienced tremors.