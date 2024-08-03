An agreement signed to restore peace between the Hmar and Meitei communities in Jiribam, Manipur, has been declared 'null and void' by the Hmar Inpui, the community's apex body.

Notably, just a day after an agreement was signed between Hmar and Meitei representatives to restore peace in the ethnic violence-hit Jiribam district of Manipur, the apex body of the Hmar community said that the pact stood "null and void".

Fresh violence erupted as shots were fired, and an abandoned house was torched in a Meitei village.

The Hmar Inpui dissolved its Jiribam unit, claiming the agreement was signed without proper authorization.

A joint statement by community representatives aimed to restore normalcy, but ongoing ethnic tensions resulted in renewed violence and arson incidents.



Also Read: Manipur: Jiribam sees fresh violence post peace pact

The statement states- "Hmar Inpui in its resolution, Dated August 2, 2024, hereby declare the initiatives of August 1, 2024 between the representatives of Meetei and Hmar of Jiribam District as null and void."

Accordingly, Hmar Inpui in its resolution of August 2, 2024, DISSOLVED Hmar Inpui, Jiribam Region and all its affiliated organizations (HYA, HSA, HNU, HWA) under Jiribam jurisdiction.

Hmar Inpui also warned individuals who participated in the event to stop their blind and selfish efforts.

Representatives of the Meitei and Hmar communities reached an agreement at a meeting held at a CRPF facility in adjoining Assam's Cachar on Thursday.



The meeting was moderated by Jiribam district administration, Assam Rifles and CRPF personnel. Representatives of Thadou, Paite and Mizo communities of the district were also present in the meeting.



"The meeting resolved that both sides will make full efforts to bring normalcy and prevent incidents of arson and firing. Both sides shall give full cooperation to all the security forces operating in the Jiribam district. Both sides agreed to facilitate controlled and coordinated movement," a joint statement issued and signed by representatives of all the participating communities said.