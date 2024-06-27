In a press communique issued on June 27, the apex body of the Hmar tribe, Hmar Inpui, has expressed concerns over the recent violence and displacement affecting the Hmar community in Jiribam town and surrounding villages. The press statement highlights the turmoil caused by armed miscreants resulting in hundreds of Hmar people being forced to flee their homes.

The displaced Hmar population as they claim is facing severe hardships and an uncertain future as their homes and properties are systematically looted and destroyed. The Hmar Inpui has called upon the district administration and law enforcement agencies to take immediate action against the armed militant groups responsible for the violence. They demand the removal and arrest of these groups to ensure the safety of abandoned properties and resources in Jiribam.

The statement also voices the collective will of the Hmar community to prevent the stationing of the state police force in Hmar-inhabited areas, citing detrimental experiences during the current conflict in Manipur. Specifically, they oppose any initiative to post state police in Borobekra. Reiterating their status as indigenous people, the Hmar community asserted their historical presence in Jiribam District, dating back to the pre-independence era.