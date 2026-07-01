Manipur: Hmar Inpui ends association with Kuki-Zo Council, cites inclusivity concerns

Hmar Inpui has formally announced its withdrawal from the membership of the Kuki-Zo Council, citing concerns over the functioning and direction of the organisation and its inability to evolve into an inclusive political platform representing all Zohnathlak tribes.

The decision was conveyed through an official communication addressed to KZC President Henlianthang Thanglet and was stated to be in accordance with a resolution adopted during the 15th Hmar Inpui Assembly held on April 16, 2026.

According to Hmar Inpui, the decision followed extensive deliberations and careful consideration by the organisation. It stated that its earlier decision to join KZC had been guided by the belief that the Council would emerge as a common political platform for all Zohnathlak tribes in Manipur and provide leadership for a united, sustained and inclusive movement aimed at achieving shared political aspirations.

However, after reviewing the Council’s functioning and overall direction, Hmar Inpui stated that it had concluded that KZC had not sufficiently upheld the principle of inclusivity among all Zohnathlak tribes and had moved away from the foundational objectives on which it was established. The organisation further stated that the Council had not developed into the collective political platform originally envisioned to advance its stated goals.

Despite the withdrawal, Hmar Inpui indicated that it remains open to broader consultations and constructive engagement to explore possibilities for creating a more inclusive political platform and reassessing future political strategies.

The organisation reiterated its commitment to pursuing collective political aspirations and expressed appreciation to members, leaders and colleagues associated with the Council during its period of affiliation.

Hmar Inpui also conveyed its best wishes to the Kuki-Zo Council for its future endeavours.