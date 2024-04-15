In a stirring address to the citizens of Imphal earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a resounding message of assurance and commitment to the people of Manipur. His words not only resonated with the audience but also drew praise from Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who hailed Shah's speech as a beacon of hope for the state.

Speaking at a rally in Imphal, Shah highlighted the importance of unity and integrity in Manipur's journey towards peace and development. He reiterated the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) unwavering dedication to safeguarding the interests of Manipur, assuring that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state's unity and integrity would remain paramount.

CM N Biren Singh, expressing his gratitude towards Shah's visit, emphasized the significance of the Home Minister's words in instilling confidence among the people of Manipur. Singh lauded Shah's strong statement, affirming that the BJP's promises are not mere words but tangible actions.

"The people of Manipur were waiting for the Home Minister to arrive here, address, and build confidence that why BJP is to be voted for," remarked CM N Biren Singh. "What BJP leaders say, they do it. People of Manipur have gained courage after today's rally, they are happy."

Highlighting the BJP's agenda for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Shah reiterated the party's commitment to restoring peace in Manipur while ensuring the preservation of its unity and integrity. Singh hailed this pledge as "brilliant," expressing optimism about the positive trajectory of the state under the BJP's governance.