Manipur Home Minister steps up Leimakhong security after arson, expects more arrests in Naga killings

Manipur has stepped up security deployment at Leimakhong following the torching of three Meitei houses, with Home Minister Konthoujam Govindas on July 13 saying additional forces have been sent to the area. He also said more arrests are expected soon in the investigation into the killing of six Naga men whose bodies were recovered last month.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme at the New Secretariat in Mantripukhri, Imphal, Govindas said the decision to strengthen security was taken after a high-level review meeting held on Sunday evening.

According to the minister, personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and state security forces were already deployed in the area, and additional forces have now been stationed to prevent any further violence and maintain peace.

Describing the arson attack as "highly unfortunate", Govindas said the incident took place despite the presence of security personnel near a military station.

"Such incidents happen suddenly. We strongly condemn the arson of houses. Although security deployment was already in place, something went wrong. We have instructed all security agencies to remain on high alert," he said.

Govindas said three people have been arrested in connection with the arson case, while search operations are continuing to apprehend the remaining accused.

On the investigation into the killing of six Naga men from Leilon Vaiphei village, the Home Minister said two suspects have already been arrested, and more arrests are likely within the next two days.

The six men went missing on May 13, and their dismembered bodies were recovered on June 10.

Earlier in the day, Govindas handed over two ambulance vans to the Superintendents of Police of Thoubal and Bishnupur districts. The vehicles were donated by the Manipur Drivers Association to strengthen emergency response and public safety along the state's national highways.

Art and Culture Minister K Loken Singh, Home Commissioner Ashok Kumar, senior police officials and representatives of the Manipur Drivers Association attended the programme.

Addressing those present, Govindas said the ambulances would improve the state's emergency response by facilitating the transportation of accident victims and strengthening disaster management efforts.