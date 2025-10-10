Manipur honours its brave: 18 soldiers and martyrs’ kin felicitated at Raj Bhavan

A solemn yet historic ceremony at Raj Bhavan, Imphal, on October 10 brought together the spirit of courage and sacrifice as the Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, felicitated 18 gallantry award winners and honoured the families of fallen soldiers from the state. The event marked the first-ever occasion in Manipur where gallantry awardees were collectively recognised under the Governor’s initiative.

The ceremony celebrated the bravery and dedication of soldiers who have served across battlefronts and peacekeeping missions, reflecting Manipur’s enduring legacy of military service. Cash awards were presented to the recipients and the next of kin of those who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

Among the awardees were Major Maneo Francis PF and Subedar P Prabin Singha, recipients of the Shaurya Chakra; Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik and Constable (L) Deepak Chingakham, honoured with the Vir Chakra; and several Sena Medal awardees including Lt Col K Bijayendra Sharma, Lt Col Mutum Ajoy Meitei, and Maj S Maningba Rangnamei.

Battle casualty honours were conferred on the late Maj M Pritam Singh and CFN (L) Wakambam Peter Singh. Lt Col Lemjoy Chara received the Vishist Seva Medal, while Naik M Rangayung was mentioned in despatches.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Bhalla lauded the valour of Manipuri soldiers who have served with distinction from Siachen to Kargil, in counter-insurgency zones, and in international peacekeeping operations. He highlighted that recent missions, including Operation Sindoor, underscore India’s growing defence capability and the resolve of its armed forces.

Emphasising the state’s deep-rooted military heritage, the Governor said the courage of Manipuri soldiers continues to inspire the nation. He also paid tribute to the families of martyrs, acknowledging their resilience and sacrifice.