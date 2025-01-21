The Manipur government recognised nine senior Assam Police officials, including DGP Gyanendra Pratap Singh, for their contributions to training Manipur Police recruits at Dergaon. The recognition ceremony took place during Manipur's Statehood Day celebration on January 21, at the 1st MR Parade Ground in Imphal.

The honorees include three IPS officers - DGP GP Singh, Special DGP Harmeet Singh, and IGP Akhilesh Kumar Singh - along with other senior officials who oversee police training facilities in Dergaon, Assam. The officers received police medals and other commendations for their role in strengthening inter-state police cooperation in the Northeast region.

Notable among the recipients are Brigadier (Retd) Charandeep Singh, who serves as Special DIG Training, and three Commandants of the LBPA Dergaon: Abdel Quadir Arief, SA Samad Hussain, and Gourav Kumar Agarwal. The recognition highlights the growing collaboration between police forces across northeastern states.

Taking to Twitter, DGP Singh wrote: Such an absolute privilege for Assam Police to be recognised for its training capabilities by North-Eastern Sister State Government. Compliments to all officers and personnel associated with the training.

The ceremony marks a significant step in fostering regional police cooperation and professional development, building on existing training partnerships between Manipur and Assam's law enforcement agencies.