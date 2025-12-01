Manipur hospital completes first full series of Cath Lab procedures, open heart surgeries in state

In a major leap for Manipur’s cardiac care infrastructure, BABINA Hospital has successfully completed its first full series of Cath Lab procedures and open-heart surgeries, enabling patients with congenital and complex heart ailments to receive advanced treatment without leaving the state.

The hospital treated seven patients under government health schemes including RBSK, CMHT, and PMJAY — marking a milestone in making specialised cardiac healthcare more accessible to the people of Manipur.

The first round of device closure interventions took place on November 23, followed by three open-heart surgeries on November 25 and 26. These procedures represent the hospital’s first comprehensive set of congenital cardiac interventions.

Among the most significant cases was that of a 32-year-old woman suffering from Mid-Aortic Syndrome — a rare vascular condition seen in only 0.5–2% of the population. She was experiencing severe narrowing of the abdominal aorta, restricting blood supply to the lower extremities. A multi-specialist team led by Dr. Lukram Sidartha, using advanced Cath Lab technology, restored normal blood flow via a minimally invasive endovascular procedure. The patient was discharged soon after a stable recovery.

Three more patients, including one with an Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) and two diagnosed with Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA), underwent successful device closures — supported by the newly installed imaging and interventional systems that enhance precision and postoperative outcomes.

The hospital also carried out three open-heart surgeries using a five-chamber STOCKERT heart-lung bypass machine, expandable for highly complex cases. Surgeries included repairs for Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF) physiology, Sinus Venosus ASD with fenestration, and Doubly Committed VSD with RVOT muscle bundle.

Patients undergoing device closures recovered within 1–2 days, while open-heart surgery recipients were discharged within 4–5 days, demonstrating improved recovery protocols and reduced hospital stays.

BABINA Hospital said it will continue strengthening its cardiac programme so that children and adults requiring critical heart care can be treated locally under government-supported health schemes — significantly reducing referrals outside the state.