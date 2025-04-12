Manipur government's Department of Youth Affairs & Sports hosted the 68th National School Games Championships 2024-25 in Imphal from April 7 to 12, in the disciplines of Weightlifting (U-17 Boys & Girls) and Thang-Ta (U-14 & U-19 Boys & Girls).

Over 860 athletes and officials from 28 states and UTs participated in the event, showcasing exceptional talent and sportsmanship.

The weightlifting competition took place at the SAI Takyel Indoor Hall, while Thang-Ta was held at the Indoor Stadium of Khuman Lampak Sports Complex, with local spectators and visitors offering enthusiastic support.

Manipur dominated the weightlifting event, securing the overall team championship with 424 points, followed by Punjab and Maharashtra as runners-up. In Thang-Ta, Manipur emerged as the overall team champion in all categories, with Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir also securing top spots in various divisions.

The event was inaugurated on April 7, with a colorful ceremony attended by dignitaries including N. Praveen Singh, IAS, Secretary (YAS), and Dr. Mayengbam Veto Singh, MCS, Director (YAS). The closing ceremony, on April 12, was presided over by Dr. Mayengbam Veto Singh and Olympian Km. N. Kunjarani Devi, with medals and trophies awarded to top performers.

The Department of Youth Affairs & Sports expressed gratitude to participants, volunteers, officials, and the local community for their support in ensuring the event's success.

The next phase of the 68th National School Games Championships will feature Football, Sepak Takraw, and more in Imphal from April 15 to 21.