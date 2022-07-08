The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM) announced the Class 10th results, 2022 (HSLC) today, 8th July, 2022, on their official website – mainresults.nic.in.

Rahul Laishram got the first rank with 586 marks while Nongmaithem Dhanajeet and Tanishq Tongbram both shared the second rank with 585 marks, and Menaka Huidrom and Jesia Khwairakpam together bagged the third rank with 584 marks.

The overall pass percentage for the year is 76 percent which is the highest in the last 10 years.

Students who haven’t checked their results can do so by surfing the official website – http://manresults.nic.in/.

Students who appeared for the Manipur HSLC exam can check their results online through candidate log in using their roll number.

The Manipur Board conducted this year’s HSLC Exams from April 7 to May 11, 2022.

The Board of Secondary Education Manipur or BOSEM as it is called released the HSC Result 2022 on June 6 for all streams that is Arts, Science and Commerce.

Last year, a total of 47,208 students had registered for the Manipur Class 10 board exam. Due to the prevailing Covid pandemic the board exams were cancelled. The result was prepared on the basis of school evaluation wherein all students were declared passed.

On the other hand, Assam announced the HSLC result 2022 on 7th June with overall pass percentage for the year being 56.49 percent.

Raktotpal Saikia from North Lakhimpur got the first rank in the Assam HSLC exam 2022, while Bhuyashi Medhi from Nalbari grabbed the second spot.