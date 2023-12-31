Security forces in Manipur conducted search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal East, Thoubal and Kangpokpi districts on December 30 and destroyed 12 bunkers in Mother Ridgeline of Leitanpokpi top to Purum Likli Hill.

Additionally, a huge cache of arms, ammunition were recovered during the search operation which includes:-

i.1 (one) CMG, 9(nine) HE 36 hand grenades, 15(fifteen) Tube launching, 12(twelve) Tube launching ring, 12(twelve) HD cartridge, 4(four) Grenade Caps, 16(sixteen) No 36 hand grenades old, 1(one) Grenade key, 36(thirty-six) Mini flare green cartridge from Kangpokpi District.

ii. 1(one) country made 303 Rifle without magazine, 1 (one) Stun Gun, 3 (three) Stun shell, 2(two) tear smoke shell soft nose, 1(one) tear smoke shell, 1 (one) Stun grenade, 2 (two) Chinese Hand Grenade, 2 (two) 36 HE grenade, 2 (two) no. 90 grenade, 1(one) Chinese Walkie Talkie, 1(one) Motorola Handset, 1(one) bullet proof plate, 1 (one) bullet proof jacket, 2(two) 9mm CMG magazine, 1(one) 303 LMG magazine, 5(five) AK ammunition, 3 (three) 303 rifle ammunition, 1(one) smoke grenade WP from Thoubal District.

The search and combing operation was carried hours after security forces were ambushed in an alleged military attack by armed militants in Moreh, injuring one police personnel in the process.

Manipur CM N Biren Singh, while condemning the incident where one village volunteer was killed by armed militants in the wee hours of December 30.

The chief minister has urged all to maintain peace and initiate dialogue to resolve issues.

Also read : Manipur CM Biren Singh condemns killing of village volunteer in state, urges people to maintain peace