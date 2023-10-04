Security forces on October 3 conducted search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Manipur and recovered huge cache of arms and ammunition along with explosives.

Search operations were carried out Bishnupur, Kakching, Thoubal and Imphal-West districts and recovored 2 arms, 3 ammunition, 1 explosive and 2 tube launchers.

According to sources, one missing person identified as Satkhothang Kipgen was also found by the security forces along National Highway near Lonjang village, Kangpokpi district on October 3. The person was reportedly missing since September 30.

A total of 132 checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley districts, even as 1122 persons were detained in connection with violations in different districts of the state.

On the other hand, the situation continues to remain tense but under control with sporadic incidents of firing and congregation of protesters reported in several parts of the state.



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