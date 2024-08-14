In a concerted effort to maintain security and stability in the sensitive areas of the hill and valley districts of Manipur, security forces conducted extensive search operations and area domination exercises on August 13.



These operations, targeting the fringe and vulnerable zones, resulted in the significant seizure of weapons, explosives, and other dangerous materials.

Also read: CM N Biren Singh calls for reconciliation amid ongoing conflict in Manipur

The first operation, carried out in the Saikul ridge area of Churachandpur district, led to the seizure of a 9mm pistol, two modified long-range mortar launchers (Pompis), a single-barrel 12-bore long-range gun, two HE-36 hand grenades, 37 live rounds of ammunition, and two detonator fuses. These items, capable of inflicting severe damage, were strategically hidden, indicating a possible intent for future use in violent activities.

In a parallel operation in the Champhai Hill area of Imphal East District, security forces uncovered three improvised explosive launchers (Pompis), along with a magazine pouch and a bulletproof jacket.

Authorities are now focusing on further intelligence gathering to dismantle any remaining networks and ensure long-term peace and stability in the region.