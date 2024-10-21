The Indian Army, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police conducted joint operations over the past week in both hill and valley regions, resulting in the recovery of 12 weapons, ammunition, and war-like stores, reflecting the ongoing commitment of the forces to uphold peace in the troubled state.

On October 15, 2024, the Indian Army, in collaboration with the Manipur Police, carried out a search and recovery mission in the Leirongthel Pitra area on the outskirts of Thoubal district. This operation led to the seizure of an assortment of arms, including one AK-56 rifle, one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), one carbine machine gun, one single-barrel rifle, a pistol, grenades, ammunition, and other war-like stores.

The following day, on October 16, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police conducted another intelligence-driven operation near Cannan Veng village in Churachandpur district. This mission successfully uncovered additional weaponry, comprising one .303 rifle, five single-barrel rifles, a 9mm pistol, ammunition, and various military equipment. All recovered items have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and processing.

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