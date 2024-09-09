Manipur Police on September 9 stated that the situation in the state remained tense with sporadic protests by the public yet manageable.



"On September 9, 2024, several student groups assembled unlawfully outside the Raj Bhavan's main gate, defying the prohibitory orders issued by the District Magistrate of Imphal West. Manipur Police, seeking to calm the protestors, warned them to disperse in accordance with the district orders. Despite attempts to pacify the crowd, the situation escalated, with students resorting to violent acts such as pelting stones and throwing plastic water bottles near the Raj Bhavan entrance" said Manipur Police in their press release.

In response, the police, in coordination with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), and acting under directives from the Executive Magistrate, used minimal force to break up the aggressive mob.

A parallel incident unfolded later in Thoubal District. A large group of protestors, including students, approached the District Police Headquarters from both directions along NH-102. Despite repeated warnings from law enforcement to disperse, the crowd became violent, even resorting to live gunfire directed at the police. One officer sustained a gunshot wound to the left thigh. Additionally, a vehicle parked outside the Court complex was damaged, and stones were thrown at an ambulance carrying injured individuals. Security forces, to contain the escalating violence, used anti-riot tear gas and blank firing in a safe direction to disperse the crowd.

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Earlier in the day, around noon, another group of students attempted to storm the main gate of the Thoubal District Collector’s Office. Despite being warned by police to disperse peacefully, the students began hurling stones at the DC gate, leading to minor damage and injuries among the students. The police responded with minimum force to control the situation.

Manipur Police urged the public to avoid resorting to violence during protests and to express dissent peacefully, warning that some individuals with vested interests might be exploiting these demonstrations for personal gain.

In a separate development, social media rumors circulated, falsely claiming that student protestors had replaced the National Flag at the Thoubal DC Office. In reality, the students attempted to replace a worn-out Salai Taret, a seven-colored flag, outside the office. Both flags were removed after the crowd was dispersed.

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Security forces have since conducted search operations in vulnerable areas across hill and valley districts. In Churachandpur District, authorities recovered a 12-bore gun and a Baofeng handset. Meanwhile, in Kangpokpi District, they seized 35 empty cartridges, 13 live ammunition rounds, a digital wristwatch, and two Lathode cartridges.

Efforts to ensure the safe movement of essential goods along National Highways 37 and 2 continued, with security convoys accompanying vehicles through sensitive stretches. Across the state, 101 checkpoints have been installed, resulting in the detention of two individuals for violations. The authorities remain vigilant, maintaining strict security protocols to safeguard the state’s vulnerable areas.