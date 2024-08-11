In a concerted effort to bolster security in the sensitive hill and valley districts of Manipur, extensive search operations and area domination exercises were recently conducted by security forces. These operations targeted the fringe and vulnerable areas within these districts, leading to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition.

Among the items seized from the foothills of Wathou Ridge in Thoubal District were a modified AK rifle, a bore barrel, an anti-riot gun, and two country-made 9mm pistols. Additionally, the forces recovered ten HE-36 hand grenades, a 2-inch mortar shell, an 80 MK-I shell, four rubber bullets, and various tear smoke shells. Further, 54 rounds of live ammunition, three detonators, two Baofeng radio sets, and multiple types of MK cartridges were also discovered.

Beyond the operations in Thoubal, similar efforts in Monglham and Kamu within the Imphal East District led to the recovery of a Pumpi, three mortar bombs, a Pumpi wooden base, and thirteen fired cases. In Bishnupur District, searches yielded two 12-bore single-barrel shotguns, a modified .303 rifle, eight HE-36 grenades, two SLR magazines, and several types of grenades, including stun and Chinese hand grenades. Additional recoveries included tube launchers, arming rings, live and empty HD cartridges, and a Chinese detonator.

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In tandem with these operations, security forces ensured the safe movement of essential goods along the crucial National Highways NH-37 and NH-2. A total of 201 vehicles carrying essential supplies were securely escorted, with strict security measures enforced across vulnerable locations. Security convoys were deployed to safeguard these sensitive stretches, ensuring uninterrupted and safe passage for the vehicles.

To further reinforce security across the state, 105 Naka checkpoints were established in both hill and valley districts. These checkpoints led to the detention of 208 individuals for various violations, underscoring the intensified efforts to maintain order and security in Manipur.