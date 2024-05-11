In a coordinated effort aimed at curbing illicit arms proliferation, Indian Army troops and Manipur Police conducted a joint search operation in the Maphou Dam area of Imphal East district, Manipur. Acting on specific intelligence regarding the presence of arms and ammunition, the operation yielded significant results on Saturday, May 11, 2024.

During the operation, authorities recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including two country-made pistols (Pompies), mortar ammunition, and war-like stores. The discovery underscores ongoing efforts to address security concerns and combat illegal weapon circulation in the region.

Following protocol, the recovered weapons and war-like stores were promptly handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation. This collaborative approach between the Indian Army and local law enforcement demonstrates a concerted effort to maintain peace and security in Manipur.

The operation's success highlights the effectiveness of intelligence-based operations in identifying and neutralizing threats to public safety.