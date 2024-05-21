A coordinated effort by the Indian Army and Manipur Police led to the significant recovery of arms and ammunition in Churachandpur district on Tuesday, May 21.

Acting on variable inputs about the presence of weapons in the general area of Mongjang village, the joint operation successfully uncovered a substantial cache.

The recovered items include a 12.5 Assault Rifle, a Single Shot Bolt Action Rifle, two 9mm pistols, a mortar, and various types of ammunition along with other war-like stores. These items have been handed over to the Manipur Police for further investigation and proper disposal.

The authorities emphasized the importance of such operations in maintaining security and curbing illegal activities in the region. The recovery is seen as a significant step in ensuring peace and stability in the area.