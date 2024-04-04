Manipur: Huge cache of arms and ammunition seized in Churachandpur district during search operations
Security forces in Manipur's Churachandpur district have seized a large quantity of arms and ammunition during search operations. The operations come as part of increased security measures in the region.
- Security forces seize large quantity of arms and ammunition in Churachandpur district of Manipur
- Seized items include 51 mm Mortar, country-made guns, and live rounds
- Further search operations and area domination are currently in progress
To enhance security measures, security forces initiated search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable regions of hill and valley district of Churachandpur in Manipur. The efforts yielded significant results as various items, including arms and ammunition, were recovered during the operations.
The search operations, carried out meticulously by the security personnel, led to the discovery of a substantial arms cache in E Bungjang Village, located in the Churachandpur District. Among the recovered items were:
- 01 51 mm Mortar
- 11 single-barrel country-made guns
- 01 .22 caliber country-made pistol with magazine
- 01 .32 caliber country-made pistol with magazine
- 06 live rounds of 51 mm Mortar
- 11 live rounds of 9 mm pistol
Further search operation and area domination underway.
Copyright©2026 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today