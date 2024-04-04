To enhance security measures, security forces initiated search operations and area domination exercises in the fringe and vulnerable regions of hill and valley district of Churachandpur in Manipur. The efforts yielded significant results as various items, including arms and ammunition, were recovered during the operations.

The search operations, carried out meticulously by the security personnel, led to the discovery of a substantial arms cache in E Bungjang Village, located in the Churachandpur District. Among the recovered items were:

- 01 51 mm Mortar

- 11 single-barrel country-made guns

- 01 .22 caliber country-made pistol with magazine

- 01 .32 caliber country-made pistol with magazine

- 06 live rounds of 51 mm Mortar

- 11 live rounds of 9 mm pistol

Further search operation and area domination underway.