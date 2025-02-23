A substantial quantity of arms and ammunition was voluntarily surrendered by civilians at multiple locations across Thoubal, Imphal East, and Imphal West districts on February 23.



Additionally, security forces carried out intensive search operations in vulnerable areas, leading to the recovery of various weapons and explosives.

The voluntary surrender of arms took place at designated police stations and SP offices across the districts as follows:

Thoubal District (SP Office, TBL-PS):

One SMG Carbine with a magazine

One Tear Gas Gun

Two Sniper Rifles

One Double Barrel Gun

One Single Barrel Gun

One .38 mm Pistol

Two 2-inch Mortar Shells

Two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing 2.1 kg and 1.07 kg

Seven 36 HE Hand Grenades

Five Baofeng handheld radio sets

One Patka

Imphal East District (SP Office, HGN-PS):

One AK-56 Rifle with a magazine

One MAS Series Bolt Action Sniper Rifle (7.62 mm) with a magazine

One .303 Rifle with a magazine

Imphal East District (SP Office, PRT-PS):

Thirty rounds of .303 ammunition

Eleven rounds of AK ammunition

Imphal West District (SP Office, Imphal-PS, February 22, 2025):

One 9mm Carbine A1



As part of heightened security measures, search operations and area domination exercises were conducted by security personnel in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. A major operation in Langza under CCP-PS, Churachandpur District, led to the recovery of:

One .303 Rifle with a magazine

Three country-made Single Barrel guns

One high-trajectory modified 81mm Mortar (Pumpi)

Two country-made IEDs (weighing approximately 500g each)

One country-made IED (weighing approximately 1kg)

Three modified .303 live rounds

One live round of 81mm Mortar

Three improvised country-made bombs

Three improvised Pompi ammunition

Authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order and urged the public to continue cooperating with security forces in ensuring peace and stability in the region.