Manipur: Huge cache of arms and ammunition surrendered in Imphal East and Imphal West districts
A substantial quantity of arms and ammunition was voluntarily surrendered by civilians at multiple locations across Thoubal, Imphal East, and Imphal West districts on February 23.
A substantial quantity of arms and ammunition was voluntarily surrendered by civilians at multiple locations across Thoubal, Imphal East, and Imphal West districts on February 23.
Additionally, security forces carried out intensive search operations in vulnerable areas, leading to the recovery of various weapons and explosives.
The voluntary surrender of arms took place at designated police stations and SP offices across the districts as follows:
Thoubal District (SP Office, TBL-PS):
One SMG Carbine with a magazine
One Tear Gas Gun
Two Sniper Rifles
One Double Barrel Gun
One Single Barrel Gun
One .38 mm Pistol
Two 2-inch Mortar Shells
Two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) weighing 2.1 kg and 1.07 kg
Seven 36 HE Hand Grenades
Five Baofeng handheld radio sets
One Patka
Imphal East District (SP Office, HGN-PS):
One AK-56 Rifle with a magazine
One MAS Series Bolt Action Sniper Rifle (7.62 mm) with a magazine
One .303 Rifle with a magazine
Imphal East District (SP Office, PRT-PS):
Thirty rounds of .303 ammunition
Eleven rounds of AK ammunition
Imphal West District (SP Office, Imphal-PS, February 22, 2025):
One 9mm Carbine A1
As part of heightened security measures, search operations and area domination exercises were conducted by security personnel in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts. A major operation in Langza under CCP-PS, Churachandpur District, led to the recovery of:
One .303 Rifle with a magazine
Three country-made Single Barrel guns
One high-trajectory modified 81mm Mortar (Pumpi)
Two country-made IEDs (weighing approximately 500g each)
One country-made IED (weighing approximately 1kg)
Three modified .303 live rounds
One live round of 81mm Mortar
Three improvised country-made bombs
Three improvised Pompi ammunition
Authorities have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order and urged the public to continue cooperating with security forces in ensuring peace and stability in the region.
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