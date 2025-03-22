Security forces conducted extensive search operations and area domination exercises in the vulnerable and fringe areas of hill and valley districts.





During the operation, a significant cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the general area of Zero Point N. Boljang village track, located approximately 5 km north of COB Kotlen under New Keithelmanbi Police Station in Kangpokpi District.

The recovered items included:

02 (two) 7.62 mm SLR rifles with magazines

01 (one) .22 mm country-made pistol with magazine

01 (one) improvised mortar (Pompi)

02 (two) country-made pull mechanism rifles

06 (six) mortar bombs

08 (eight) rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition

01 (one) Motorola (Baofeng) handset

Additionally, on March 21, 2025, Manipur Police recovered two suspected stolen vehicles from Ushoipokpi along NH-102 under Lilong Police Station in Thoubal District. The details of the recovered vehicles are:

Maruti Swift ZXI (White) – Registration No. ML04D 1580, Chassis No. MBHCZC63SLJ626703, Engine No. K12MP1251058.

Maruti Swift VXI (Grey) – Registration No. WB02AF 6824, Chassis No. MA3EKD1S00694098, Engine No. K12MN1427377.

Authorities are investigating the origins of the recovered weapons and vehicles while intensifying security measures to prevent further illegal activities in the region.