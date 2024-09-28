Security forces carried out area domination in the fringe and vulnerable regions of hill and valley districts, leading to significant recoveries of arms and explosives on September 27.



The operations, conducted by Manipur Police, Assam Rifles (AR), Border Security Force (BSF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), resulted in the confiscation of a wide array of dangerous items, underscoring the ongoing efforts to maintain security in conflict-prone zones.

In one such operation at Phainom Hill Range in Thoubal District, the forces recovered four HE-36 hand grenades, two Pumpi shells, three detonators, 29 empty shell cases, one stun grenade, one stinger grenade, one tear smoke grenade, and two radio sets with chargers.

A similar search mission at Loiching Ridge in Kangpokpi District uncovered a significant haul, including two .303 bolt-action rifles, a 9mm pistol with a magazine, 20 rounds of live ammunition, four HE-36 hand grenades, two detonators, a tube launcher, a rubber bullet, two SMK grenades, a long-range walkie-talkie set, a country-made mortar bomb without a cartridge, a long-range improvised mortar shell, and a bulletproof jacket, along with six miscellaneous items.

Another search operation in Gothol village, Churachandpur District, led to the recovery of two Pumpis (improvised mortars) by the combined forces of Manipur Police, BSF, and CRPF.

These recoveries highlight the persistent threat of violence and the crucial role of coordinated security efforts in ensuring the safety of the region. Authorities remain vigilant in their pursuit of restoring peace and normalcy in these sensitive areas.

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