In a continued effort to curb insurgency and maintain peace in the troubled regions of Manipur, security forces have intensified their area domination and search operations in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the state's hill and valley districts. Joint teams of the Manipur Police and Indian Army executed these operations, leading to significant recoveries of arms and explosives.

In a key operation near Karong Bridge in Imphal East District, security personnel recovered two 20 kg improvised explosive devices (IEDs), one 2.5 kg IED, and 50 meters of cordtex, highlighting the lurking threat posed by armed groups in the region.

In a separate operation in Aigejang village, located in the Kangpokpi District, the forces unearthed a cache of sophisticated weaponry. The items seized included a 7.62mm sniper rifle with a scope, two 9mm pistols, a bolt-action rifle, 17 live rounds of ammunition, four No. 36 hand grenades, an IED, and two picket grenades.

The recoveries underscore the volatile security situation in Manipur, as the presence of such heavy armaments in civilian areas poses significant risks. Security forces are ramping up efforts to eliminate insurgent activity and ensure the safety of residents in both hill and valley districts.

Also read: Mizoram: 21st CPA Conference adopts resolution merging DoNER and North Eastern Council