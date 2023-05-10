Narcotics & Affairs of Border (NAB-PS) on May 10 carried recovered a huge quantity of narcotic items in Manipur's Imphal East District, an official statement said.

As per the statement, acting on specific information, the NAB-PS conducted the raid and recovered 77 gunny bags containing suspected poppy seeds and a packet containing 520 grams of synthetic caffeine, and one transparent plastic packet containing 175 grams of Pseudoephedrine.

''On 08/05/2023 at about 1.30 pm a piece of information was received that some illegal items were concealed at Mantripukhri area, in Imphal East District. Accordingly, after following due formalities a combined team of NAB-PS and Heingang-PS rushed to the spot along with the Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses,'' the statement added.

It further said that on checking further, one RC book in the name of one Paojangam Khongsai s/o Songkholet Khongsai of Mantripukhri AT Line, one 100 kyat note, and one 20 kyat note were also recovered from the house.

''It is highly suspected that the accused person and the house owner is a member of an international drug cartel,'' the statement said.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at NAB PS for further investigation.

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