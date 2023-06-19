Residents of Kangpokpi district in Manipur came together for a solemn human chain prayer event. The gathering served as a tribute to the lives lost amidst the ongoing strife in the state. The event took place despite two incidents of gunfire reported in the district the previous night.

Organized by the Kuki Nampi Taona, the apex body of the Kuki prayer cell, the human chain prayer spanned approximately 40 kilometers along National Highway-2, which passes through Kangpokpi district. However, the peaceful prayers were marred by an unfortunate attack of miscreants in Hengjang village near Leimakhong, Kangpokpi District. The incident, which occurred around midnight, involved indiscriminate firing with sophisticated weapons. One army jawan was wounded during the half-hour-long attack.

Shortly after, Phaileng village in a sensitive peripheral area of Kangpokpi district near Sekmai also experienced a brief attack, but no casualties were reported. Despite the preceding night's violence, thousands of resilient individuals, predominantly women, braved the rain and gathered in the morning. They stood, sat, and knelt on the wet ground, forming a human chain that extended from Taphou Kuki village, bordering Senapati District, to Gamgiphai village, bordering Imphal West. Their prayers resonated with both mourning for the loss of lives and a plea for justice and peace in the current Manipur crisis.

As part of their prayer, the participants placed Gospel verses along the roadside, seeking divine intervention. Additionally, they fervently prayed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to break his silence and invoke Article 365 (President's Rule) in Manipur. Their hope is that such action would pave the way for a resolution to the ongoing problems and bring about justice.

Symbolizing protection from God, leaders of the Kuki Nampi Taona erected a giant cross at the border gate of Kangpokpi in Gamgiphai village. Reverend S.T. Onmang Haokip, Advisor to the KNT, inaugurated the human chain prayer and emphasized that the Kuki community has been steadfast in their prayers for peace in Manipur since the eruption of violence in the state. He expressed confidence that their prayers would be answered, bringing much-needed peace to the land.

Nunnem Haokip, a member of the KNT from Saparmeina, stood in solidarity with both communities who have suffered losses in the ongoing violence. She conveyed condolences and fervently prayed for the departed souls to find eternal rest. Nunnem believed that only through the intervention of the Central Government, accompanied by divine presence, can healing and peace be restored to the communities and the state of Manipur. She emphasized that Central Government intervention is the community's sole hope, suggesting that invoking Article 365 (President's Rule) could potentially lead to a solution for the current crisis.

Tracy Kipgen, another KNT member, highlighted that the human chain prayer marked the culmination of a five-day fasting prayer held across various churches in the district. She also regarded the day as a mourning period for the loss of many loved ones from both communities who sacrificed their lives while defending their land and people. Tracy expressed disappointment in Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's characterization of the Kuki community as "poppy planters, illegal immigrants, and narco-terrorists." Such labeling has led to hostilities and conflicts with the state machinery and its people. Tracy further lamented the unjust branding of their brave husbands, sons, and brothers as militants, despite their tireless efforts to protect their land.

In addition to the challenges faced, the people living in the region where the human chain prayer took place have received threats from the Meitei Leepun's chief to annihilate them. However, Tracy voiced their unwavering faith in God's protection, firmly believing that the Almighty will safeguard both the land and its inhabitants. She emphasized that every land belongs to the Creator and that they will continue to inhabit this stretch until the day of the Lord.

Expressing deep concern, Tracy also addressed the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite Union Home Minister Amit Shah's significant visit to the strife-torn Manipur state and nearly 50 days of violence, the Prime Minister has yet to speak a single word on the matter. Tracy emphasized that this silence deeply hurts and pains the affected communities, urging the Prime Minister to break his silence and provide the justice and solutions they desperately seek.