A cyclothon drawing approximately 300 participants wound through Imphal on Tuesday as part of Earth Day 2025 celebrations. The 9.5-kilometre event, organised under the theme "Our Power, Our Planet," aimed to promote bicycle use and renewable energy as alternatives to fossil fuels.

Arun Kumar Sinha, IAS, Principal Secretary of Forest and Environment for the Government of Manipur, flagged off the event from the Western Kangla Gate. The rally was coordinated by the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change in partnership with several local organisations including the All Manipur Working Journalists' Union and the Manipur Adventure and Mountain Biking Association.

Participants displayed placards with messages such as "Renewable Energy, the Solution" and "Keep Earth Green and Clean" as they travelled through Keishampat, Keishamthong, Pishum Singjamei, and other neighbourhoods before concluding at the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change complex in Porompat.

"Burning fossil fuels is damaging the planet. Cycling provides health benefits and helps reduce fuel consumption," said Dr. Kh. Palin, Managing Director of Shija Hospital and Research Institute. "The forest is our lungs. Without trees, humans cannot survive. We are responsible for both the damage and the repair of the Earth."

Dr T Brajakumar Singh, Director of the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change, emphasised the urgency of the situation: "We are the only generation that can protect the planet. If we fail, the future of life on Earth is uncertain. We must rethink our development model and adopt sustainable lifestyles."

The event also received support from government officials and community leaders. Naveen Katlare, Assistant General Manager at the Reserve Bank of India, acknowledged climate change as "a genuine issue" requiring individual contributions, while adventurist Joykumar Sharma noted the rally would help spread the environmental message to more people.