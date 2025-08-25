Manipur: IDP allegedly commits suicide at Sajiwa relief camp amid prolonged hardship

An internally displaced person (IDP) staying at Sajiwa Relief Camp was found dead, reportedly by suicide on August 24, prompting anguished inmates to call for urgent government intervention.

The deceased, identified as Konsam Bumet, 46, reportedly hanged himself near the camp premises after enduring prolonged suffering and depression linked to life in the relief facility.

Bumet, displaced from Sadu Yengkhuman in Imphal East district, is survived by his wife, Konsam Kanon, 44, a 14-year-old differently-abled daughter, and a 10-year-old son. Fellow camp resident Konsam Bobochand told the media at a press conference that Bumet had gone missing around 6 PM on August 24, and was later discovered dead near the camp by 8 PM.

Bobochand said that the extreme step was driven by financial hardship and mental instability caused by long-term life in cramped relief accommodations. He noted that many residents of the camp face similar struggles, citing inadequate daily allowances of Rs 80 per person, limited space, and the challenges of sending their children to schools in the area.



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“Almost all inmates here are living with unbearable pain due to poverty and prolonged displacement,” Bobochand said, appealing to authorities for early resettlement in their native villages. He emphasised that despite limited resources, families strive to provide quality education for their children, often opting for private schools due to proximity and transport challenges.

He warned that without prompt government action to facilitate resettlement, incidents like Bumet’s suicide could recur, highlighting the urgent need for attention to the living conditions and welfare of displaced persons.