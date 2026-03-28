Manipur: IDP committee slams Govindas Konthoujam over ‘insensitive’ remarks on displaced families’ return

The Internally Displaced Persons Welfare Committee Churachandpur has strongly criticised recent remarks by Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, calling his claims on the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) “misleading and insensitive.”

In a statement, the committee objected to Konthoujam’s assertion that many displaced families are in a position to return home, saying the comment is “completely disconnected from ground realities” faced by thousands affected by the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

The IDPWCC alleged that the government’s resettlement process lacks inclusivity and transparency. It claimed that State and District-level Resettlement and Rehabilitation Committees have been formed without adequate representation from IDP groups, particularly those from the worst-affected areas, thereby undermining participatory decision-making.

Raising concerns over existing rehabilitation measures, the committee termed the financial assistance provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin as “grossly inadequate.” It said the sanctioned amount of Rs 3 lakh is insufficient to build safe and livable homes under current conditions.

The committee also highlighted what it described as a “serious policy gap,” alleging that over 4,000 non-camp IDP families in Churachandpur have been excluded from relief measures since May 2023, leaving them without basic support.

Calling for equitable and comprehensive rehabilitation, the IDPWCC demanded compensation packages comparable to those extended to displaced communities such as the Bru community and Kashmiri Pandits. It further urged that compensation align with provisions under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, factoring in current market values.

Among its key demands, the committee sought free ration support for three years at Rs 150 per person per day, a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 per family, housing assistance of Rs 10 lakh, fixed deposit support of Rs 8 lakh per family, and priority quotas for IDPs in government employment.

Reiterating that conditions remain “far from conducive” for safe and dignified return, the IDPWCC warned that premature narratives could trivialise the suffering of displaced communities and delay meaningful rehabilitation efforts.

The committee also urged the state government to initiate dialogue with IDP representatives and take immediate corrective steps to ensure justice, dignity, and sustainable rehabilitation for all affected families.