Manipur IDP resettlement deadline of March 31 ‘unworkable’: Kangpokpi committee

The Kangpokpi District Internally Displaced Welfare Committee (KDIDWC) has rejected the March 31, 2026, deadline for the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), calling it unrealistic and unworkable in the absence of basic infrastructure.

In a press statement, the Committee said the Chief Secretary’s announcement came as no surprise, given that the proposed resettlement areas lack essential facilities such as schools, hospitals and motorable roads. Under these conditions, it said, displaced families cannot be expected to return or rebuild their lives.

The Committee urged the government to immediately prioritise the construction of lifeline roads connecting key areas, including Kangchup, Phailengmol (Island Block), Khamenlok and Chingdai. Road connectivity, it stressed, is fundamental to any meaningful resettlement effort.

Raising concerns over housing support, the KDIDWC said the ₹3 lakh assistance provided under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Gramin (SPMAY-G) is inadequate for house construction. It demanded a revision of the amount to enable IDPs to rebuild their homes with dignity.

The Committee also called for the release of damage assessment forms, prompt payment of compensation for losses suffered during the crisis, and greater transparency in the resettlement process, with the involvement of community leaders.

Highlighting the impact on education, the KDIDWC said the lack of student facilities in Kangpokpi district has severely disrupted the schooling of displaced children. It urged the government to allocate dedicated funds for schools and educational support in the district.

Emphasising the need for adequate funding and a clear, time-bound resettlement roadmap, the Committee said IDPs should not be treated as statistics. It reaffirmed its commitment to continue advocating for their rights until concrete measures are put in place.