Internally displaced persons (IDPs) residing in relief camps in the valley region have submitted a memorandum to Rahul Gandhi at Phubala relief camp, Bishnupur District, expressing their gratitude for his visit and solidarity during these challenging times.

The ongoing ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities has forced them to flee their homes, leading to immense hardships, including a lack of basic amenities, limited access to healthcare, and uncertainty about their future.

The IDPs have urged Rahul Gandhi to convey their concerns and demands to the central and state authorities. They seek immediate restoration of peace and security in Manipur to ensure their safe return home. They also demand the removal of buffer zones and plans for their relocation.

The memorandum calls for public condemnation of the destruction of 1,547 temples and sacred sites, including sites of cultural and historical importance like Maharaja Nara Singh's statue and Maharaja Chandrakirti's memorial.

They request amendments to the Manipur Land Revenue and Land Reforms Act (1960), District Councils Act, Article 371C, and SC-ST Amendment Act (2002) to grant equal rights to indigenous people.

The IDPs also demand immediate compensation for Meitei, Gorkha, and other victims of alleged Kuki terrorism, proper food, water, and sanitation facilities, and free and compulsory medical health facilities for all IDPs. They seek educational expenses through a Comprehensive Scholarship Scheme or loan.

They express concerns about the lack of transparency in administration and fund utilization, requesting a method for direct credit of funds to displaced individuals via DBT. They call for an impartial investigation into the incidents of violence and punishment for those responsible.

The memorandum also emphasizes the need for a meaningful dialogue between the conflicting communities to address the root causes of the conflict and promote reconciliation.

They demand stringent action against SOO Kuki cadres involved in the conflict and the relocation of SOO camps of Kuki militants to locations far from populated areas with strict enforcement of SOO regulations.

