Tension gripped in Singjamei Chingamakha area of Imphal West, Manipur after unidentified men placed a hand grenade in front of the entrance of Th. Eliza Devi,(44), commissioner of ward no.16 of Singjamei Assembly Constituency around 5 am this morning.

The hand grenade was wrapped in polythene. According to the reports, an unknown number has sent many text messages to the Corporator's number.

A team of Singjamei Police and bomb experts rushed to the spot and the grenade was defused safely and removed from the spot. Police registered a case in this connection.