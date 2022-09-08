Manipur: IED Bomb found planted in front of BJP Ward Commissioner’s house
The hand grenade was wrapped in polythene. According to the reports culled from the spot, an unknown number has sent many text messages to the Corporator's number
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IED Bomb found in Imphal
Tension gripped in Singjamei Chingamakha area of Imphal West, Manipur after unidentified men placed a hand grenade in front of the entrance of Th. Eliza Devi,(44), commissioner of ward no.16 of Singjamei Assembly Constituency around 5 am this morning.
The hand grenade was wrapped in polythene. According to the reports, an unknown number has sent many text messages to the Corporator's number.
A team of Singjamei Police and bomb experts rushed to the spot and the grenade was defused safely and removed from the spot. Police registered a case in this connection.
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