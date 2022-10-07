Manipur police on October 7 informed that a medium-intensity IED exploded outside the home of former MLA Kh Loken Singh in Imphal West district, destroying the gate, a street lamp nearby, and a stretch of the road.

The state police and bomb specialists arrived at the spot shortly after the explosion on October 6, evening in the Kwakeithel Takhellambam Leikai district and launched an investigation.

So yet, no arrests have been made in connection with the event. According to the reports, the IED went off immediately after Singh was spotted entering his home.

Singh, who ran unsuccessfully for the Sagolband assembly seat on a JD(U) ticket earlier this year, told reporters that he had no animosity with anyone and urged a quick investigation into the situation. So yet, no one has claimed responsibility for the explosion.