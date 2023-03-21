An explosion from a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) occurred on March 21 evening inside the mini secretariat campus in the Ukhrul district of Manipur, according to police sources. The blast, which police believe was caused by a thrown IED bomb, took place around 4:35 pm at the northern block of the mini secretariat in the district headquarters.

No casualties or injuries were reported from the blast site, although the incident could have had tragic consequences. Police officials immediately registered a sou moto case at Ukhrul Police Station and launched an investigation, including a covert operation that is ongoing. The police expressed hope that a breakthrough in the case will be achieved soon.

So far, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack. In a separate incident earlier that day, at approximately 8 am, a bomb was safely defused by a police team near the water supply office in the town.

The Ukhrul police sub-inspector, Marchang W., stated that no injuries or damage to property were reported from the explosion. The police are working to determine the motive behind the attack and identify those responsible.