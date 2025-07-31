Manipur: IED successfully neutralized near Tamil Sangam in Moreh by security forces

In a prompt and successful operation, security forces on July 29 neutralized an improvised explosive device (IED) discovered at Sunrise Ground, near the Tamil Sangam area in Moreh under the jurisdiction of Moreh Police Station, Tengnoupal district in Manipur.

The suspicious object was detected during a routine security sweep, triggering immediate response from bomb disposal experts.

Following standard operating procedures, the IED was defused in situ, ensuring the safety of the surrounding area and preventing potential casualties.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the origin of the device and possible links to insurgent activities in the region. Enhanced security measures have been implemented in the vicinity in the wake of the incident.

No injuries or damages were reported, and the situation remains under control.