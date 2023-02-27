Chairman of Loktak Development Authority (LDA) M.Asnikumar Singh on February 27 received teachers and students of IIIT Nagpur who are on visit to Manipur as a part of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Yuva Sangam 2023.

The students and faculty members were received at the IIIT Manipur in Mantripukhri under Imphal East, where they engaged in a detailed interaction session with Singh. During the session, Singh shared information on the unique facets of Manipur's rich culture, 2000-year-old history, enormous contributions in sports, arts and crafts. He also highlighted the contribution and sacrifice made by Manipur in India's freedom movement.

Singh also spoke about the transformation brought about in the state with the advent of the BJP government in the state and at the center. "The peace and stability brought by the present government has paved the way for rapid growth in the state. The BJP governments at both the center and the state have left no stones unturned in ensuring new development projects," he said.

Singh cited several examples of the state's development strides, including the redevelopment of INA Headquarter at Moirang, the newly inaugurated Olympian Park, the Marjing Polo Complex, Sangai ethnic park, and Kangla Nongpok Thong. He also remarked on how, just a decade ago, Manipur was synonymous with unrest, violence, and underdevelopment, but now it could even host G20 events.

Singh expressed his appreciation for the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat initiative and how it will help to learn and appreciate India's diverse culture and tradition among the youth of the country.

The visit was an opportunity for the IIIT Nagpur students to learn about Manipur's unique culture and its contributions to India's history and development.