As Junta forces intensified crackdowns on resistance forces’ hideouts along India-Myanmar Border with airstrikes, Manipur has witnessed a rapid influx of illegal immigrants from the troubled-torn country.

The issue has raised concerns in Manipur keeping the district administration and security forces on their toes.

Flagging the issue of the influx of illegal immigration, Lieutenant Col Venkata Ravi Kiran J in a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of Chandel district in Manipur stated that due to ongoing clashes at Khampat, Myanmar, a total of 718 fresh refugees have entered the general area of New Lajang of Chandel district on July 23.



Also Read: 8 Myanmar nationals with bullet injuries in Manipur hospital spark allegations of illegal influx

As per the army officer, on July 22- 13, illegal immigrants arrived at New Lajang- with 2 males, 03 females and 8 children.

On the otherhand, on July 23, the district saw a massive influx of Myanmar nationals with as many as 301 people entering India.

According to Lieutenant Col Venkata Ravi Kiran J, 38 illegal immigrants arrived at Bonse, 89 arrived at New Samtal, 230 arrived at New Lajang, 143 arrived at Yangnomphai village, 175 arrived at Yangnomphai saw mill and 30 arrived at Aivomjang village.

It is to be mentioned here that out of 718 nationals- 209 are males, 208 are females and 301 are children.

Meanwhile, the the chief secretary has sought a detailed report from Assam Rifles Authority to clarify the facts and compelling circumstances/reasons, as to why and how these 718 Myanmar nationals were allowed to enter India in Chandel District without proper travel documents; along with strict advice to push back those 718 illegal Myanmar nationals immediately

The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police of Chandel District have also been advised to oversee the implementation of the above and also keep biometrics and photographs of all such persons.