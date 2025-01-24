A coordinated operation by the Churachandpur District Police, the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Churachandpur, and central forces successfully eradicated illicit poppy cultivation in the Siden Changpikot area within the Dampi Reserve Forest, under the jurisdiction of Sangaikot Police Station.

The operation targeted approximately 12 acres of poppy fields, which were completely destroyed during the drive.



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Authorities highlighted the importance of the mission in curbing illegal drug production and protecting the region's ecological balance.

Officials confirmed that such operations would continue as part of an intensified campaign to combat illicit cultivation and safeguard forested areas.

Further investigations are underway to identify those responsible for the illegal activities.