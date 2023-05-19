In response to the recent outbreak of communal tension in Manipur, women vendors from Khwairamband Ima Market gathered together on May 19 to stage a sit-in protest, condemning the incident and demanding the withdrawal of the suspension of the agreement with Kuki militants.

The sit-in protest, organized by the President of Khwairamband Nupi Keithel Sinfam amadi Saktam Kanba lup, Kshetrimayum Shanti, took place within the premises of the bustling market. The women vendors, representing a large portion of Manipur's local economy, expressed their concerns about the prevailing communal tension and emphasized the need for harmony and peace in the state.

Shanti emphasized that the ongoing crisis and war-like situation were detrimental to society, causing irreparable losses in terms of lives, properties, and various other sectors. Urging the state government to take prompt action, she called for the withdrawal of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) as one of the strategies to resolve the crisis swiftly.

Addressing the issue of 10 Kuki MLAs demanding separate administration, Shanti expressed her disappointment, stating that their behavior jeopardized the integrity of Manipur. She called for appropriate action against these representatives, emphasizing that the decision of the 10 Kuki MLAs was not acceptable to the women vendors of Ima Market.