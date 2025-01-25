Manipur's Imphal International Airport, in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), sponsored road barricades for enhanced public safety.

Chipemmi Keishing, Director, Imphal International Airport formally handed over the road barricades to the Superintendent of Police, Imphal West.

The contribution aims to bolster the capacity of the state police in maintaining law and order by improving traffic management, securing public spaces, and responding efficiently to emergencies.

Through this gesture, the Airports Authority of India reaffirms its unwavering commitment to promoting safety, security, and community well-being.

By fostering strong partnerships with local authorities, AAI strives to create a safer and more secure environment for the public.