Manipur: Imphal airport-AAI hand over road barricades to state police for enhanced public safety
Imphal International Airport and AAI have sponsored road barricades to aid the state police in Imphal West. This initiative aims to improve traffic management and public safety.
Manipur's Imphal International Airport, in collaboration with the Airports Authority of India (AAI), sponsored road barricades for enhanced public safety.
Chipemmi Keishing, Director, Imphal International Airport formally handed over the road barricades to the Superintendent of Police, Imphal West.
The contribution aims to bolster the capacity of the state police in maintaining law and order by improving traffic management, securing public spaces, and responding efficiently to emergencies.
Through this gesture, the Airports Authority of India reaffirms its unwavering commitment to promoting safety, security, and community well-being.
By fostering strong partnerships with local authorities, AAI strives to create a safer and more secure environment for the public.
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