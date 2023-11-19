Imphal Airport on November 19 was gripped by sensation as an unidentified object was spotted within its vicinity. The incident heightened security measures, with both police and airport authorities on high alert.

Authorities responded to the incident by shutting down the airspace in and around Imphal, causing disruptions in flight services and leaving passengers stranded.

Concerns about potential threats or security breaches have led to the decision to halt all flight operations until the situation can be thoroughly assessed and deemed safe.

Further details are awaited.