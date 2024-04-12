An Alliance Air flight bound from Dimapur to Imphal was abruptly grounded on Thursday due to a reported fuel leakage leaving passengers stranded and frustrated.

The flight, scheduled to depart for Imphal from Dimapur at approximately 11 a.m., encountered a setback when concerns over a fuel leakage surfaced prompting airline officials to cancel the journey citing technical issues. As the news rippled through the waiting passengers, frustration and confusion mounted, with some engaging in heated exchanges with airline staff over the unforeseen disruption.

Witnesses described tense scenes at the Dimapur airport as travelers voiced their concerns and sought clarity on the situation. Despite assurances from officials, passengers remained anxious about the uncertain timeline for the flight's resumption.