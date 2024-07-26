The 25th Anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas was observed with solemn reverence today at the 1st Manipur Rifles Battalion Banquet Hall in Imphal. The event highlighted India's triumph over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil War, marking the day when Indian forces reclaimed occupied positions on the mountain tops.

Minister Biswajit Singh, Chief Guest of the ceremony, emphasized the significance of this day. He reminded attendees of the sacrifices made by soldiers and the essence of patriotism. "This day serves as a powerful reminder of our soldiers' bravery and the need for unity and respect for their sacrifices," said Singh. He also mentioned the Indian Airforce’s ongoing celebrations of 'Kargil Vijay Diwas - Rajat Jayanti' at Air Force Station Sarsawa, recognizing the role of the 152

Awangbow Newmai, Minister of Water Resources and Relief & Disaster Management, also addressed the gathering. He praised the Indian Army's valor and the crucial role played by soldiers from all branches in defending the nation's sovereignty. "Kargil Vijay Diwas is a tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of our armed forces. Their efforts during the 78-day conflict were instrumental in preserving our freedom," Newmai stated.