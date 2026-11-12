Several banks have extended financial assistance to internally displaced families in Manipur's Imphal East district as part of a special initiative organised by the district administration ahead of Ningol Chakouba.

The initiative, led by the Deputy Commissioner of Imphal East, involved a fundraising drive in collaboration with the State Bank of India (SBI), Manipur Rural Bank (MRB), Bank of Maharashtra, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and IDBI Bank.

Following the contributions, officials from the district administration, including Sub-Divisional Officers (SDOs), Sub-Deputy Collectors (SDCs) and bank managers, jointly visited relief camps and distributed the assistance to displaced families.

As part of the initiative, 15 new LPG connections were also provided to internally displaced families staying at the OBC Girls Hostel in Urup, under the Keirao Bitra subdivision.

The district administration team visited relief camps across the district, interacted with displaced residents and extended greetings on the occasion of Ningol Chakouba, a festival celebrating the bond between married women and their parental families.

The initiative was aimed at extending support to displaced families during the festive season through collaboration between financial institutions and the district administration.