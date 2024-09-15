The District Magistrate of Imphal East has announced a temporary relaxation of movement restrictions originally imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. Effective from September 16, 2024, the restriction will be eased to allow residents to buy essential items, including food and medicines, between 5 AM and 2 PM.

The decision comes as a response to public needs for accessing essential services during the ongoing restrictions that began on September 1, 2024. The District Magistrate, Khumanthem Diana Devi, stated that while general movement restrictions will be relaxed during the specified hours, gatherings, large-scale movements, protests, and rallies that are deemed unlawful will still be prohibited.

Essential services and personnel—including health workers, municipal staff, and those involved in power supply, media, and airport operations—are exempt from the movement restrictions and curfew.

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