The Imphal-Kangpokpi-Mao Highway and the Imphal-Bishnupur-Churachandpur Highway have been declared operational and are now open for use by the public. To ensure the safety and convenience of commuters, additional security forces have been deployed along these crucial routes.

Under the operational command of seasoned officers, the security measures are as follows:

Imphal-Kangpokpi-Mao Highway:

Operational Commander: Shri Nishit Kumar Ujjwal, IPS, IGP (Zone-II)

Convoy Details:

9:00 AM onwards (movement towards Mao) - assembly of trucks/vehicles at BOC

9:00 AM onwards (movement towards Imphal) - assembly of trucks/vehicles at Senapati HQ



Imphal-Bishnupur-Churachandpur Highway:

Operational Commander: Shri K. Kabib, IPS, IGP (Zone 11/ Int/ NAB)

Convoy Details:

9:00 AM onwards (movement towards Churachandpur) - assembly of trucks/vehicles at Malom

9:00 AM onwards (movement towards Imphal) - assembly of trucks/vehicles at Torbung



These security measures, effective from December 23, 2023, aim to enhance the safety of commuters along these vital roadways. The deployment of additional forces under the command of experienced officers is expected to bolster security and streamline traffic movement.

The public is urged to take note of the outlined convoy assembly points and timings, emphasizing cooperation for the collective interest of public safety.